State logs two fresh COVID-19 cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 to 36,10,635.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero per cent, after 504 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at four. No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,550. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,081.