State govt’s push puts TN in top 3 positions for startups: MSME Min Anbarasan

CHENNAI: State MSME Minister TM Anbarasan announced that Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 will be held on October 9 and 10 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, on Friday, Anbarasan said that Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the summit.

“To help more startups, TANSEED scheme was launched, under which 212 start-ups, including 43 SC/ST start-ups, are functioning with State government investment of Rs 79.49 crore. Since a conducive environment has been created in the State, registration of start-ups has increased to 12,171 between 2021 and 2023. Tamil Nadu was at the last position in start-up ranking during the AIADMK government. Now, TN reached third position and received the leader award,” he explained.