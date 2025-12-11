State government informs High Court of completing measurement of Tamil Nadu marshlands

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday that the work of accurately measuring marshlands across the state, including the Pallikaranai marsh using satellite technology, has been completed, and the related report has been sent to District Collectors for verification.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madras High Court by AIADMK legal wing district secretary, J Brezhnev, seeking cancellation of the order permitting the construction of a multi-storey residential complex on the Pallikaranai marshland. The petition also requested that no construction activity be permitted within a one-kilometre radius surrounding the Pallikaranai marsh.

While hearing the case earlier, the high court had imposed an interim stay, restricting any construction work in the area identified as Pallikaranai marsh, where the residential project was proposed.

In this backdrop, the case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. Advocate General PS Raman, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, stated that based on the Supreme Court's directions, satellite-based measurement of marshlands across all districts, including Pallikaranai, has been completed. He added that the report has been sent to all District Collectors for confirmation.

He also informed the court that after receiving the District Collectors' confirmations, the final report would be submitted to the Supreme Court.

Following this, the judges adjourned the hearing to the fourth week of January.