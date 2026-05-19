State, Centre, major-chain pharmacies to function despite strike

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday announced a series of contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines across Tamil Nadu during the nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against e-pharmacies on Wednesday.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj noted that nearly 10 per cent of pharmacies in Tamil Nadu, including government-supported outlets and major chain pharmacies, would continue to function during the strike, preventing any disruption in the availability of essential medicines.
Talking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, the Minister said hospital-linked pharmacies, major retail pharmacy chains such as Apollo, MedPlus, Tulasi Pharmacy and Muthu Pharmacy, along with Mudhalvar Marundhagams, cooperative society pharmacies and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, had decided not to participate in the strike.
"Tamil Nadu has around 50,000 pharmacies. Of these, close to 5,000 pharmacies will remain operational on Wednesday. The government has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the public does not face hardship," he said.
Arunraj said the Drugs Control Department had established district-level helpline mechanisms to monitor medicine availability and respond to complaints regarding shortages. Two drug inspectors have been assigned under each Assistant Director of Drugs Control to oversee emergency coordination.
The Minister said district-wise contact numbers had been circulated through official channels, and public awareness campaigns had also been initiated through the media.
He added that the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, following discussions with the State government, had separately created district-level emergency support systems to facilitate medicine supply during the strike.
"We will ensure that essential medicines remain available without interruption. Instructions have also been issued not to dispense medicines without valid prescriptions from registered medical practitioners," he said.
On concerns relating to the illegal sale of narcotic and psychotropic tablets, Arunraj said the government would hold consultations with stakeholders and initiate appropriate regulatory action.
Replying to a question on NEET, the Minister reiterated the ruling TVK government's opposition to the entrance examination.
"Our stand has remained consistent even before the elections. We continue to oppose NEET and will strongly take up the issue with the Union government," he added.