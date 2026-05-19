State, Centre, major-chain pharmacies to function despite strike

Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj noted that nearly 10 per cent of pharmacies in Tamil Nadu, including government-supported outlets and major chain pharmacies, would continue to function during the strike, preventing any disruption in the availability of essential medicines.

Talking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, the Minister said hospital-linked pharmacies, major retail pharmacy chains such as Apollo, MedPlus, Tulasi Pharmacy and Muthu Pharmacy, along with Mudhalvar Marundhagams, cooperative society pharmacies and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, had decided not to participate in the strike.