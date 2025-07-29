TN govt calls for stakeholders to procure assistive devices for differently abled

CHENNAI: The Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled has commenced works on distributing assistive devices to differently-abled beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu, with the evaluation of suitable devices and calling in various stakeholders.

The state government had announced providing differently-abled people with various assistive devices tailored to their needs during the 2025-26 budget in March. The initiative was projected at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Devices like high-tech smart vision glasses, Teaching Learning Materials (TLM-Kits) for children with intellectual disabilities, and advanced equipment to support individuals with mobility impairments were part of the announcements.

Hence, as per the notification from the department, camps will be set up for beneficiaries to get the high-tech modern equipment they need. The camp will also help them to select the model of their choice.

"Manufacturers of high-tech assistive devices at the national and international levels will be invited and showcased for two days, after which all stakeholders (rehabilitation doctors, rehabilitation workers and people with disabilities) will be examined, feedback will be obtained on the best assistive devices, and suitable devices will be selected by a selection committee," added the notification.

Subsequently, to provide the equipment according to the needs of the beneficiaries, 625 special camps will be held at all panchayat union levels and municipal zonal levels.

Persons with disabilities will be able to apply for the required high-tech assistive devices directly through the official website using their Unique Disability Identity Cards (UDID) number, and steps will be taken to obtain the assistive devices they need.

However, members of the differently-abled community, especially those with visual impairment, have requested the TN government to consider providing laptops as part of assistive devices instead of smart vision glasses. Many community members, speaking to DT Next, claim that laptops are more multi-functional and essential than smart vision glasses.

A visually impaired student studying at an arts and science college in Chennai said, "The usage of high-tech smart vision glasses is limited to a blind person. However, a laptop with screen-reading software is of much use and is truly a one-stop solution for those with visual impairment."

The student insisted that a laptop is an essential gadget for a blind person. "Instead of smart vision glasses, which cost up to Rs 40,000, the government should consider providing laptops. Especially to school/college students with blindness," he added.

The assistive devices will include high-tech smart vision glasses, Teaching Learning Materials (TLM-Kits) for children with intellectual disabilities, and advanced equipment to support individuals with mobility impairments

625 camps to be held at panchayat union levels and municipal zonal levels

Pegged at Rs 125 crore, the project was announced in the State budget 2025-26

PwD can also apply for the devices with their UDID number through the official website