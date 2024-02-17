State appoints 5 new members to TNPSC after three years

CHENNAI: As part of the measures to revive the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) nearly after three years, the State government announced five new members to the Commission including retired IAS officer MP Sivanarul on Friday.

The Government Order issued by the Human Resources Management Department secretary S Nagarajan stated that, “Under Article (316 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby appoints retired IAS officer MP Sivanarul, IRS officer R Saravanakumar, MBBS Doctor A Thavamani, Economist Usha Sukumar and R Premkumar as members of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission with effect from the date of assumption of charge for six years or till they attain the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.” This announcement comes in the wake of the Governor's approval for appointing new members.

However, the State government is still clueless about appointing a suitable person for the post of TNPSC Chairman. The government had sent the proposal of appointing retired DGP, C Sylendra Babu, as TNPSC Chairman twice to the Raj Bhavan. Citing age as a reason, the Raj Bhavan had reportedly sent back the file with a note asking the State government to recommend a suitable and eligible person for the post of TNPSC Chairman.

Earlier, there were only three members in place of 13 members and one acting Chairman in place of a permanent Chairman. “Despite the strength of the Commission has increased with fresh appointments, five member posts and one Chairman post remain vacant. Considering the future of the young aspirants, the government should fill all the existing vacancies in a mission mode with valid choices,” said a senior official at TNPSC.

Arokya Raj Mariasusai, one of the members of the Commission on Friday clarified that the recruitment processes of TNPSC will not be affected in any way by the Model Code of Conduct of Lok Sabha elections coming into effect.

“Organisations except the autonomous bodies should get permission from the Election Commission of India to publish the notification,” added Arokya Raj alluding to the queries raised on social media.