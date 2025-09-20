StartupTN to host influencer luncheon in Chennai ahead of global summit 2025

CHENNAI: StartupTN will host an ‘Influencer Luncheon’ in Chennai on September 25 (Thursday) as part of its run-up to the Global Startup Summit (GSS) 2025, scheduled in Coimbatore on October 9 and 10.

According to the organisers, the luncheon aims to bring together digital content creators, storytellers, and community representatives to highlight Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem.

The event is designed to provide participants with an opportunity to engage with StartupTN’s campaign activities and collaborate in promoting the state’s innovation-driven initiatives. Attendees will be given a preview of the key highlights of GSS 2025, besides information on how to participate in promotional campaigns.

The luncheon will also facilitate networking with other influencers and ecosystem stakeholders, offering a platform for discussions on how to increase visibility for emerging startups from Tamil Nadu. The event will be a preparatory engagement in the lead-up to the summit, which is expected to draw participation from entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and policymakers. The summit will focus on positioning TN as a competitive hub in the global startup landscape.

The venue details for the ‘Influencer Luncheon’ will be shared with shortlisted participants. Interested individuals can apply for an invitation pass through the StartupTN portal. Seats are limited, the organisers added.