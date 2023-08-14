Stanley doctors operate on Nanguneri attack victim

CHENNAI: After Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday announced that the doctors from Stanley Medical College and Hospital will be treating the 17-year-old-boy attacked in Nanguneri, a three-member committee comprising of a head of the department of plastic surgery, doctors from neurosurgery department and hand surgery department operated on the boy, Chinnadurai (17), on Monday morning at 9 am.

The doctors flew to Thoothukudi airport from Chennai on Monday morning and went to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital. They observed the condition of the boy at around 7 am, and the surgery was started at about 9 am. The details of the surgery based on his health condition and treatment will be shared post-surgery, the doctors said.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly M Appavu along with Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu and officials visited the victim and his sister at the hospital.

The Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu also handed over solatium to the kin after enquiring about the treatment being extended.

Chinnadurai (17) and his sister Chandra Selvi (13) belonging to the Scheduled caste community, studying at an aided school in Valliyur, are undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital after the gruesome attack executed by fellow students from the dominant community inside their house.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of August 9, days after a group of fellow students ragged Chinnadurai at the school campus in Valliyur. After learning about the incident, Chinnadurai’s mother complained about the incident with the school administration which irked the students hailing from the dominant caste of the locality. On the ill-fated day, the students armed with machetes trespassed into the Dalit student’s house at Peruntheru, Nanguneri, and hacked Chinnadurai indiscriminately. They didn’t spare his sister Chandra Selvi who came to his rescue.