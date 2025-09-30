Stampede tragedy: TVK moves HC after dist secy's arrest; claims Karur visit denied

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that it will approach the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, challenging the arrest of its district secretary Mathiazhagan iin connection with the stampede incident at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur.

TVK alleged that the arrest was illegal. “We have not been granted permission to go to Karur. Despite repeated attempts to contact the District Collector, no proper response has been received. Our district secretary Mathiazhagan has been arrested unlawfully,” the party stated.

In addition, another TVK official, Karur city coordinator Masi Pavunraj, was also taken into custody. He was responsible for arranging flagpoles and flex banners for the campaign rally. Reports indicate that Pavunraj had provided accommodation for Mathiazhagan in Karur.

Both arrested officials are being taken to Karur Government Hospital for medical examination under tight security measures.

Authorities have also deployed heightened security at the Karur Government Hospital.