Stalin's airport announcement for Hosur is a joke, says K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement of constructing a new international airport in Hosur and said that Stalin, who has been doing advertising politics for the past three years without fulfilling his electoral promises, is making vague announcements that are impossible to fulfil, to deceive the people.

Recalling the Parliament conversation between the then Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh and the DMK MP P Wilson, the saffron party leader said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin, has now again announced that he will set up an international airport in Hosur, just for the sake of publicity without taking any efforts to improve the existing TAAL airport in Hosur at a cost of Rs 30 crore.”

Pointing out the Stalin-led DMK government’s section of announcements, the former IPS officer said, “Already by 2022, around 7,200 new smart classrooms, Road development covering 16,390 kms, 1,000 new buses and 500 e-buses, which were announced under Rule Number 110 in the House has been stalled for two years with incomplete works. It is a joke that DMK, which has not even bought new buses in these two years, is now planning to build an airport.”

It may be recalled that the then Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh had informed the Parliament that the existing agreement between the Union Government and the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) does not allow the development, improvement and upgradation of a new or an existing airport (except Hassan and Mysuru airports) within an aerial distance of 150 km from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru before 2033.

Hosur is 74 kilometres from the KIA, the Union Government had deleted Hosur from the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) document for future bidding.

The UDAN scheme aims to construct airports across the country in order to make regional air travel cheaper.