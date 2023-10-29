Stalin writes Union Min to take concrete measures to end frequent arrests of TN fishermen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting to take steps to end the "unabated" arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged him to take necessary measures to secure the release of the 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were apprehended by the Lankan Navy along with their fishing boats on Saturday.

"As you aware that our fishermen are sole dependent on fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrest are causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community, " said the CM in the letter to the Union Minister.

Such acts of the Navy of Sri Lanka have created pressure and panic in the minds of the fishermen community, he said, adding, "I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voice are on the wane and I feel that the Government of India should stand more vocally for the fishermen's right and speak for their safety."

Reiterating the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of the fishermen in Palk Bay region, Stalin said that despite the persistent demand to stop the arrest, the Lankan Navy arrested 64 fishermen and confiscated 10 boats this month alone.

Stressing the minister on behalf of the people of the state to initiate solid diplomatic measures without further delay to end this unabated arrests.