Stalin to unveil MK's statue in Kovilpatti on Oct 28

KOVILPATTI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin will visit Kovilpatti on October 28 to inaugurate the newly constructed DMK city office and unveil a statue of former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

The new party office, built on a three-cent plot on Ilayarasanendal Road, has two floors, including a library section. An eight-foot-tall statue of Karunanidhi has been installed on an eight-foot pedestal at the building’s entrance.

Ahead of the event, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, along with Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan and Kovilpatti municipal chairperson Karunanidhi, inspected the arrangements.

Geetha Jeevan said the new office was built with contributions from party members and the public. Books for the library have been provided by the Anna Arivalayam library in Chennai. After the inauguration, Stalin will proceed to the Tenkasi district on October 29.