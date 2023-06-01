Stalin slams Twitter for blocking accounts of Seeman, activists

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday slammed Twitter for temporarily 'withholding' of the official account of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and more than 20 of its party functionaries, and May 17 organisation chief Thirumurugan Gandhi.

He tweeted, "Virtue is to counter ideas with ideas. Not restricting opinions. Unblock the Twitter handles and allow the social media site to function at its best!"