Stalin slams Maha CM Fadnavis for linking Madurai Metro to BJP MLA's win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday strongly criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of bargaining and blackmail over a reported remark linking the Madurai Metro project to the election of a BJP MLA.
Fadnavis had reportedly claimed during the nomination filing of BJP candidate Rama Sreenivasan in Madurai that the Metro project would be brought to the city only if the BJP candidate won in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
In a post on X, Stalin asked, “Is it the job of the Maharashtra Chief Minister to bargain and blackmail by saying Madurai will get a Metro only if a BJP MLA is elected?”
Questioning whether it was appropriate for a Chief Minister to make such statements in a state ruled by an opposition party, Stalin said it was shameful for someone who had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution to speak in such a manner.
The CM further added that such remarks undermine constitutional values and federal principles, especially when made in another state.