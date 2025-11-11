Stalin slams BJP’s 'SIR weapon', says State won’t yield

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused the BJP of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as another weapon — alongside the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI — to intimidate the DMK. He asserted, however, that such tactics would not succeed in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a private event here, Stalin said the AIADMK’s move to petition the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the DMK’s plea challenging the SIR was part of a “deceitful drama.” He alleged that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami remained “servile” to the BJP, saying “yes-sir” to his “big boss” in Delhi.

“Earlier, they used the Income Tax and CBI to intimidate opponents. Now they believe the DMK can be weakened through the SIR. This may work elsewhere, but not in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Questioning the AIADMK’s sudden interest in joining the DMK’s case, he asked, “If they were truly concerned, why didn’t they file a separate petition earlier? Why seek impleadment now?” He accused the AIADMK of lacking the courage to oppose the BJP or the Election Commission and instead supporting whatever stand they take.

Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi met the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu on Monday and submitted a detailed complaint to the Election Commission of India. The DMK urged the ECI to defer the SIR exercise, calling it impractical, poorly planned, and likely to disenfranchise large numbers of voters.

Bharathi said the revision drive ignored ground realities, adding that several procedural flaws could result in eligible voters being removed from the rolls. The party urged the Commission to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.