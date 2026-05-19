Stalin reviews progress of DMK poll debacle assessment panel

Sources said that during the ongoing review interactions, several second-rung leaders and party functionaries alleged that the PEN organisation, headed by Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, was one of the major reasons for the party’s poll debacle.

Responding to the criticism recently, Sabareesan had defended PEN and stated that “oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality.”