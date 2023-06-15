Stalin recommends change of portfolio after Senthilbalaji’s arrest; Guv rejects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Governor R N Ravi, recommending a change in the portfolio of a few ministers in his Cabinet in the wake of State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the transport job scam. However, the governor has rejected the advice of the CM on the ground that the reason cited by him was "misleading" and "incorrect", triggering a fresh face-off between the government and the governor.

On Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Stalin, in his letter to the Governor, recommended the allocation of the Electricity portfolio, Prohibition, and Excise portfolios held by Senthilbalaji to State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and State Housing Minister 'Erode' Muthusamy.

State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was among the leaders the CM discussed the issue with at his camp office late Friday evening, confirmed the 'rejection' by the governor around 6 pm and said, "This afternoon, the CM wrote to the Governor, recommending the change of portfolio considering the health of minister Senthil Balaji and uninterrupted continuation of government functions. The Governor replied to it around 6 pm. In his reply, he rejected the recommendation of the CM and asked him to send a letter afresh. While the authority of changing the portfolios of the ministers rests with the CM as per the Constitution, the Governor has unnecessarily cited the ongoing ED investigation against Senthilbalaji and asked the CM to write a fresh letter with the correct reasons (for the portfolio change)."

Describing the Governor's reply as a direct intervention in the administration of the State government and ultra vires the Constitution, Ponmudy, in a statement issued exclusively for the purpose, said, "During the change of portfolios of Ministers, the Governor must act in exactly, the same way he does while appointing and sacking ministers, which happens on the recommendation of the Chief Minister. Governor does not have the authority and right to question the reason for changing a minister's portfolio, as per the Constitution. When the pendency of a case does not affect his/her eligibility to continue as a minister, it is unnecessary on the part of the governor to cite it."

"The Governor, in his reply, has said that the reasons stated by the CM are misleading and incorrect. His reply has confirmed that the Governor is functioning like an agent of the BJP, " K Ponmudy told media persons outside the CM's camp office, citing the pendency of cases against 33 union ministers.