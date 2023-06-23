Stalin proposes CMP, Joint-action committee to iron out differences

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday proposed a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and a joint action committee to iron out the differences among the non-BJP parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin also said that forging a post-poll alliance would not be the right approach.

Talking to media persons at Chennai airport upon his return from the Patna meeting of opposition parties called for by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Stalin described the meeting as "very happy" and "confidence building" and said, "I made some important suggestions in the meeting. I told them that the party most popular in a state could lead the alliance; if an alliance is not possible, seat sharing agreement could be made; if that is also not possible, a common candidate could be fielded. Forging a post-poll alliance would not be the right approach."

"A common minimum programme must be devised among political parties. I suggested the formation of a joint action committee to resolve seven issues among the parties, " Stalin disclosed, claiming that all the participating political parties were in agreement that the BJP must not (be allowed to) return to power again to save the democracy, secularism, plurality, federalism and the oppressed people of the country.



Remarking that the unity achieved in Patna was the foundation for victory, Stalin said, "I stressed in the meeting that every party must remain determined (on the stance) till the end. Unity has just been conceived. It might take some months to mature."

PM candidate not decided

Parrying a query on the alliance' PM candidate, he said, "It has not been decided. Your (media) interest shows that you are keen on knowing the PM candidate." He attributed his absence in the joint-presser in Patna to his flight schedule.