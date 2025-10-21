Stalin pays tribute on police commemoration day; hands over Rs 5.7 Cr in relief and appointments to bereaved families

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday paid solemn homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, marking Police Commemoration Day at the State Police Headquarters in the city. For the first time, a Tamil Nadu Chief Minister personally attended the ceremony, placing a floral wreath at the police memorial to honour the valiant officers who made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding society.

Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country to remember the 10 CRPF jawans who were martyred in a surprise attack by Chinese forces at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. The day also serves as a tribute to all police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

As a gesture of compassion, the Chief Minister distributed appointment orders to 20 beneficiaries, symbolising the compassionate employment granted to 175 dependents of deceased police personnel. Among them, 110 were appointed as office assistants and 65 as data entry assistants or receptionists.

Stalin also handed over cheques worth Rs 5.70 crore, including insurance and ex-gratia payments, to the families of six police officers who died in service. This included Rs 1 crore each as insurance benefits to the families of Special Sub-Inspector M Shanmugavel of Tiruppur and Head Constable S Jesmin Milton Raj of Krishnagiri, and Rs 20 lakh each as ex-gratia to the families of Special Sub-Inspector P Vijayakumar of Virudhunagar and Head Constable Jesmin Milton Raj.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar, acting DGP G Venkataraman, Chennai City Police Commissioner A Arun, senior police officials, bank representatives, and the families of the deceased officer