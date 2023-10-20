Stalin pays respect to Bangaru Adigal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with other ministers paid homage to Bangaru Adigal, the founder of Melmaruvathur Aadhiparasakthi Siddhar peedam, who passed away on Thursday.



On Friday the CM visited Bangaru Adigal's residence and paid his respect, later his body was taken to Melmaruvathur Aadhiparasakthi peedam for public to pay homage.

Ministers Durai Murugan, K N Nehru and K Ponmudy also paid their respect along with CM. CM also announced that Bangaru Adigal's funeral would be conducted with State's honour. Fondly referred as 'Amma' by his devotees, in 2019 the Union government has awarded Padma Shri to Bangaru Adigal for his spiritual services.

He also made notable progressive changeover in worshipping method by letting women and devotees from Scheduled Class (SC) to worship in sanctum sanctorum. After he established the Aadhi Parasakthi peedam at Melmaruvathur in 70s, a lot of devotees has flooded to his peedam distinctly cladded in red robes.

Various political leaders including former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had visited the peedam.

Apart from the spiritual services Bangaru Adigal also established various education institutions and hospitals for the well being of downtrodden peoples.