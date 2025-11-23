Stalin orders State honours for late poet Erode Tamilanban

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday directed that state honours be accorded to eminent Tamil scholar and Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet Erode Tamilanban, who passed away on Saturday. He was 92.

According to the official statement, Stalin personally visited and paid homage to the late poet and extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and the Tamil literary community. The Chief Minister described Tamilanban as an extraordinary literary voice whose lifelong dedication enriched Tamil language, culture, and scholarship.

Tamilanban had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city after suffering from severe breathing complications. Despite intensive medical care, he passed away on Saturday. His mortal remains have been placed at his residence in Koyambedu for public homage. The final rites will be performed at the Arumbakkam crematorium on Sunday.

As a mark of respect for his invaluable contribution to Tamil literature, Stalin ordered that police honours be accorded during the funeral.