Stalin invites US firms to participate in GIM

CHENNAI: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who is on his first official visit to Chennai, on Friday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

During the meeting held at the State Secretariat, Mr Stalin invited US firms to participate in the Global Investors Meet to be held here in January 2024.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for further strengthening the economic ties with the US, an official release said. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Stalin recalling the long economic ties between Tamil Nadu and the US, said at present more than 400 US firms have invested and operating in the State.

He said several US firms Amazon, Caterpillar, CTS, IBM are operating in the State. “Recently several new US firms have also invested in the State”, he added.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was among the top three states in India as the most industrialised state, Mr Stalin said his government’s aim was to make Tamil Nadu the most preferred state for investments in India and among the top three in Asia.

Apart from offering several benefits, skilled manpower and peaceful Industrial relations makes Tamil Nadu the most preferred destination for investments, Mr Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu offers vast opportunities to cooperate with US in automobiles and vehicle spare parts, computer hardwares, ICT, biotechnology and renewable energy sectors, Mr Stalin said and wanted US to be the Partner Country in the Global Investors Meet.