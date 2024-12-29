Stalin inaugurates Tidel Neo Park in Thoothukudi, first in south TN

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new Tidel Neo Park built at Rs 32.50 crore in Thoothukudi on Sunday. The four-storeyed Tidel Park, which has come up on 63,000 feet area at Milavittan with state-of-the-art infrastructure, was dedicated to the people of the district.

During the schedule, the Chief Minister handed over site allotment orders to various private IT companies and inspected the facilities. Present during the event was Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa.

Minister Rajaa said Tamil Nadu is going through a new industrial revolution under the leadership of CM Stalin, who delivers the Dravidian model of governance.

He further stated that the Chief Minister has launched this scheme to benefit the youth in tier-two cities to provide job opportunities for them in their native places. Tidel parks were established at Villupuram, Thanjavur, and Salem, and now the fourth one is at Thoothukudi, the first of its kind in the southern region of Tamil Nadu.

"Unlike other Tidel Parks, the one in Thoothukudi has been fully occupied on the day of its inauguration," he said, crediting Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for being instrumental in establishing the park, which would create over a thousand jobs.

The State government allocated funds of Rs.234.5 crore to create Tidel Neo parks in seven cities including Villupuram, Thanjavur, Salem, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Tirupur and Karaikudi.

With these developments, he guaranteed jobs for youth in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi would also witness an electric car manufacturing plant by Vietnam's leading firm ‘VinFast’ and hoped that this infrastructure project, which’s making rapid progress, would be ready for inauguration in another few months.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, P Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, V Arun Roy, Industries Secretary, Sandeep Nanduri, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Collector K Elambahavath and officials from various departments were present, sources said.