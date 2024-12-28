Soon, Tidel Parks in Madurai, Tiruchy; to generate 10K jobs

CHENNAI: In a bid to bolster the IT infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, the State government has embarked on an ambitious project to set up Tidel Parks in Madurai and Tiruchy. This is expected to provide a significant fillip to the IT sector in the regions, generating employment opportunities and driving economic growth.

The proposed parks will be constructed in Mattuthavani in Madurai, and Panjappur village in Tiruchy. As the first step, TIDEL Park Limited has submitted applications to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority for environmental clearances.

According to officials, the Rs 289 crore Madurai Tidel Park will be spread over an area of 52,677.43 square metres, with a ground floor and 12 floors. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to provide employment opportunities to approximately 5,000 people.

The Tiruchy Tidel Park will be established in an area of 51,863.84 square meters, with a ground floor and six floors. This futuristic park is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 5,000 people. To be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 415 crore, this project is poised to become a catalyst for IT-driven economic growth in the region.

The establishment of these Tidel Parks is a testament to the State government's commitment to promoting IT growth and development in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

By providing world-class infrastructure and facilities in tier-2 cities like Madurai and Tiruchy, the government aims to attract leading IT companies and startups to these regions, thereby creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Besides broad-basing technology based industries in other cities and regions, thus offering employment opportunities for qualified youth in those areas in or near their natives, the initiative would help improve the growth of the State’s economy, especially through new-age sectors, the officials added.

IT WAVE

Madurai Tidel Park:

Estimated cost: Rs 289 crore

Area: 52,677.43 sqm

Size: Ground plus 12 floors

Jobs: 5,000

Tiruchy Tidel Park:

Estimated cost: Rs 415 crore

Area: 51,863.84 sqm

Size: Ground plus 6 floors

Jobs: 5,000