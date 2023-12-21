Begin typing your search...

Stalin in Thoothukudi to inspect flood-hit areas

They requested the CM to restore electricity supply at the earliest and normalcy soon

ByDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 7:36 AM GMT
Stalin in Thoothukudi to inspect flood-hit areas
CM Stalin reaches Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Thoothukudi to inspect flood affected areas and interacted with the victims.

They requested the CM to restore electricity supply at the earliest and normalcy soon.

The CM asked them about facilities provided to them at relief shelters and extended relief material at Millerpuram.

DTNEXT Bureau

