Begin typing your search...
Stalin in Thoothukudi to inspect flood-hit areas
They requested the CM to restore electricity supply at the earliest and normalcy soon
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Thoothukudi to inspect flood affected areas and interacted with the victims.
They requested the CM to restore electricity supply at the earliest and normalcy soon.
CM Stalin reaches Thoothukudi to inspect flood affected areas.#MKStalin #Thoothukudi #thoothukudiflood #ThoothukudiRains #HeavyRain #TNRains pic.twitter.com/hQUJSr9BpT— DT Next (@dt_next) December 21, 2023
The CM asked them about facilities provided to them at relief shelters and extended relief material at Millerpuram.
Next Story