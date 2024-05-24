Stalin extends birthday greetings to Pinarayi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday extended birthday wishes to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Hon'ble @CMOKerala Thiru @PinarayiVijayan! May you have a year filled with good health and success.”

Stalin wished Vijayan a day after he wrote to him on ‘halting’ the construction of the check dam across Silanthi River, the latest row the two neighbouring states have locked horns over in addition to the vexed Mullaiperiayar dam controversy.