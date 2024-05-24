Begin typing your search...

Stalin wished Vijayan a day after he wrote to him on ‘halting’ the construction of the check dam across Silanthi River, the latest row the two neighbouring states have locked horns over in addition to the vexed Mullaiperiayar dam controversy.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 May 2024 5:57 AM GMT
Stalin extends birthday greetings to Pinarayi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday extended birthday wishes to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Hon'ble @CMOKerala Thiru @PinarayiVijayan! May you have a year filled with good health and success.”

Stalin wished Vijayan a day after he wrote to him on ‘halting’ the construction of the check dam across Silanthi River, the latest row the two neighbouring states have locked horns over in addition to the vexed Mullaiperiayar dam controversy.

DTNEXT Bureau

