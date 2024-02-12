Stalin, EPS condole demise of Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expelled AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam and various political party leaders condoled the demise of Vetri Duraisamy, 45, son of former Chennai Mayor and AIADMK party functionary Saidai Duraisamy.

In a condolence message, the CM said that he was shocked and saddened after learning that the body of Vetri Duraisamy was found. "No father could face or could withstand the loss of his son. My heartfelt condolences to brother Saidai Duraisamy, who lost his son, " said the CM.

Palaniswami, in his condolence message, said that Vetri Duraisamy met with an accident on February 4 in Himachal Pradesh, and was thrown out of the vehicle and fell into Satluj River. "I am deeply saddened to learn that his body was found after eight days of search," he said.

Recalling Saidai Duraisamy's close association with the party and loyalty to party founder M G Ramachandran and late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said that he was shocked to hear the sorrow of Duraisamy for the irreplaceable loss. "My deepest condolences to my beloved brother Saidai Duraisamy, who has lost his son, and I also express my condolences to his family members. I pray to the almighty that the soul of Vetri Duraisamy rests in peace, " he said.

He further said that he prayed to the almighty that he should give strength to Saidai Duraisamy and his family members to overcome the sorrow.

Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam extended his condolences and said that he prayed to the almighty to give strength and courage to Saidai Duraisamy and his family members to overcome the loss of his son.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, in his condolence message, recalled that Vetri Duraisamy has started making people-oriented movies. "I hoped that he would be rescued alive. It is devastating that he died in the accident. Vetri supported all the social services of Saidai Duraisamy, " he said. AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran also extended his condolences.

Vetri's body was fished out from Satluj river in Pangi Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, bringing the search to an end. He was missing from February 4 after the SUV, in which he was travelling along with his personal assistant Gobinath, plunged into the river from National Highway -5. The driver of the vehicle was found dead on the same day, while Gobinath who sustained serious injuries was admitted to a hospital in the vicinity for treatment.