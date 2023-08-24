Stalin congratulates Chandrayaan-3 project director Veeramuthuvel over phone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Chandrayaan-3 project director Veeramuthuvel over phone barely a couple of hours after the scientists of ISRO achieved the remarkable feat of landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin was heard saying, “Congratulations. Congratulations. Congratulations. In succeeding in the Chandarayaan-3 mission, you have fetched glory not only for Tamil Nadu, but India in the global arena.”

An equally happy sounding Veeramuthuvel acknowledged the CM’s wishes and said, “I am very happy sir. We like your service a lot. During the last few minutes we were engaged in the important work of getting the rover off board Chandrayaan and on the moon surface. Thank you so much for the call sir.”



Shortly after the conversation, Stalin also spoke to Veeramuthuvel’s father in Villupuram over phone.