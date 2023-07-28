Stalin condoles demise of Velammal ‘paati’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of 'grandma' Velammal of Nagercoil, who turned out to be the face of the Rs 4,000 per family Covid relief scheme implemented during the second wave of Covid by the State government.

Velammal, a native of Nagercoil, shot to fame months after the DMK formed the government in May 2021 after images of her sporting a broad smile with a bunch of Rs 500 currency notes in her hand went viral in the State.

In his condolence message released by the State government, Stalin tweeted, "I was saddened by the demise of Velammal 'paati' (grandma) of Kanyakumari. She will remain with us forever through her smile which was a reflection of the thoughts of the people when the government distributed Covid relief."

The CM offered his condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased grandma.