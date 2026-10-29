Stalin condemns arrest of MIDS professor Kalaiyarasan, demands apology from Vijay government

Questioning the reason for the arrest, the DMK leader asked whether it was linked to the professor’s research on Tamil Nadu’s development under the Dravidian model or his reported criticism of rising prices under the TVK government.

Stalin accused the government of using the police to intimidate academics and critics instead of addressing administrative shortcomings. He also questioned whether the arrest had taken place with the knowledge of the Chief Minister and senior officials.

Describing the alleged action as authoritarian, Stalin demanded that the Tamil Nadu police and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay publicly apologise to Kalaiyarasan for the reported arrest and treatment.