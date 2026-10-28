Knocked door at 5 am, bundled in car: Noted academic alleges harassment by Tambaram cops for impersonator’s post on TVK MLA

"It is frightening to think that the police can knock on someone's door during early hours and take them away for no fault of their own. I request you to take appropriate action against those responsible for this unlawful detention, creation of a fake ID in my name, and maligning my name in public sphere," he said in the complaint.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said Kalaiyarasan, a well-known professor at MIDS, was taken away from his house without any apparent reason.

“Midnight arrests and early morning arrests raise doubts about whether a police state is being established. If there was a complaint, the police could have registered a case, issued a summons and conducted an inquiry through due process,” he said.

Shanmugam strongly condemned the manner in which the professor was allegedly taken away, describing it as unacceptable.