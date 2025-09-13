Stalin cheating people by launching schemes ahead of polls, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of enacting a drama ahead of polls by launching new schemes and making empty promises.

Addressing a public campaign in Tirupur, the Leader of Opposition said the DMK’s schemes such as ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ and ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ were nothing but a political gimmick to cheat people.

“Even though nine lakh petitions were received under the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme from 2023, till this July the grievances remain unsolved. Another scheme, ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ has been launched and petitions are being received. Also, 30 lakh grievances raised online remain unresolved,” he criticised.

Delving further into the issue, referring to the listing of 46 categories under which people can petition under the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme, Palaniswami mocked saying, “if only the government had resolved those grievances, how could so many issues prevail? Grievances are resolved in other states, but Stalin only just identifies them,” he said adding that there cannot any bigger betrayal of the people’s belief in the government. Referring to incidents of petitions being dumped in Tirunelveli and allegedly used to parcel snacks in Pudukottai, he mocked at the initiative.

Attacking the DMK for failing to fulfil most of the 525 promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Palaniswami said Stalin tops in betraying people.

“When Stalin was in the opposition, he received petitions from people in a sealed box and promised to resolve them after coming to power. If those grievances were resolved, then why do people still complain? The DMK government is riddled with collection, commission, and corruption,” he said.

He accused the DMK of causing Rs 300 crore loss to Arasu Cable TV.