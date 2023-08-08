Stalin calls Monday a 'black day' over the passage of Delhi Services Bill

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin censured the Centre over passage of the Delhi Services Bill. He called it a 'black day' in Indian democracy.



This bill, he said, will reduce Delhi from a State to a municipality. He went on to say that the BJP-led Union Government is not just destroying the opposition parties but even the states ruled by them.

Stalin said not just the people of Delhi but all the Indians will punish BJP for passing this Bill that would tear down administration. He also condemned the Centre for "not giving attention to Manipur but sabotaging Delhi instead."

Taking a swipe at his primary rival AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said it is of no surprise that "a party with Arignar Anna's name has sided with the Union government in support of the Bill that truncates a Chief Minister's powers."





On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after passing the Bill in Rajya Sabha, said the Bill does not violate the Supreme Court judgement and that it aims towards a corruption-free administration in Delhi.

The Bill was sternly opposed by the opposition parties, collectively called INDIA. Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a tour around India to gain support from anti-BJP parties against this Bill.