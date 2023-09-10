Stalin applauds HR&CE minister, officials for holding 1000th temple consecration

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday appreciated Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu and the department officials for their remarkable achievement by conducting the 1000th temple consecration to live upto the expectation of the Dravidian Model government’s motto of ‘everything for everyone’.

Interestingly the HR & CE department organised a grand consecration of Kasi Viswanathar temple on Sunday amidst the ongoing controversy over State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on the egregious impact on fellow human beings in the name of Sanatanam.

Taking to social media, the CM posted that the state has been growing exponentially in all the departments under the Dravidian Model regime of “everything for everyone”. The functioning of the HR & CE department, in particular, is outstanding.

The DMK government recovered temple properties worth Rs 5,000 crore in two years. Today, the department has conducted the 1000th temple consecration at Kasi Viswanathar temple at West Mambalam, he said in his post and continued that the present government has been functioning in an unparalleled government that is admired by the believers.

He appreciated the HR & CE minister and his department officials for their efforts.