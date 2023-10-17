Begin typing your search...

Stalin announces solatium of Rs 3 lakh to kin of cracker unit victims

The CM has also announced Rs 1 lakh each to the workers sustained injuries in the untoward incidents.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Stalin announces solatium of Rs 3 lakh to kin of cracker unit victims
X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Expressing condolence to the demise of 11 workers in fire accidents in two different cracker units in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

The CM has also announced Rs 1 lakh each to the workers sustained injuries in the untoward incidents.

The fatal incidents took place at a cracker unit at Kitchanaickanpatti, while another fire accident occurred in an unit in Mangalam village.

The victims, who sustained serious injuries, were shifted to the government hospital in Srivilliputhur. Intensive care has been given to two of the victims. "I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the persons, who lost their lives, " said the CM.

TamilnaduSolatiumSivakasi Fire AccidentSivakasi Fire CaseCracker Manufacturing UnitsVirudhunagarSivakasi Fire Explosion
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X