Stalin announces solatium of Rs 3 lakh to kin of cracker unit victims

CHENNAI: Expressing condolence to the demise of 11 workers in fire accidents in two different cracker units in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

The CM has also announced Rs 1 lakh each to the workers sustained injuries in the untoward incidents.

The fatal incidents took place at a cracker unit at Kitchanaickanpatti, while another fire accident occurred in an unit in Mangalam village.

The victims, who sustained serious injuries, were shifted to the government hospital in Srivilliputhur. Intensive care has been given to two of the victims. "I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the persons, who lost their lives, " said the CM.