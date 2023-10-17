Sivakasi: 11 killed in explosion in fire cracker units

MADURAI: Eleven workers were killed and two others injured in explosions occurred in two cracker manufacturing units in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

While a 65-year-old male worker identified as Vembu succumbed to burns after the explosion at Kitchanaickenpatti at around 1.15 pm, ten workers were killed in the other explosion at Rengapalayam village at around 1.30 pm. The one at Rengapalayam occured when buyers tested the quality of crackers at a shop located just about twenty feet from the unauthorized manufacturing unit.

The fire accident initially occurred at the shop and spread to the manufacturing unit, sources said.

Virudhunagar SP Srinivasa Perumal and Revenue officials inspected the spots.