Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to family of conservancy worker

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the family of a conservancy worker killed in a accident on ECR at Tiruvanmiyur in the city.

A release issued by the state government said that conservancy worker Sivakami (42), wife of Venkatesan residing at Kannagi Nagar in Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam, was killed on the spot when an approaching vehicle hit her near RTO at Tiruvanmiyur early Thursday morning.

Condoling the demise of Sivakami who is survived by husband Venkatesan and a son and daughter, the chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the family of the deceased.

According to city police, Sivakami, who was initially hit by an approaching car, was run over by a truck moments later, killing her on the spot.