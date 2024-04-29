Stalin, Annamalai pay respects to Bharathidasan on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday extended their wishes to the 20th century Tamil poet and rationalist Bharathidasan on his 134th birth anniversary.

Quoting his famous poem 'Thamizhukkum Amudendru Per", Stalin said, "Salute to our revolutionary poet Pavendhar Bharathidasan, who instilled Dravidian ethnicity and Tamil sensibility with his soulful lyrics, on his 134th birth anniversary."

On his part, State BJP chief K Annamalai said, "The fame of revolutionary poet Bharathidasan, who left his mark in many fields such as education, literature and drama, will remain forever."

"Bharathidasan has Tamil sensibilities and thoughts about the progress of the people of Tamil Nadu. He spoke his views boldly without fearing anyone. He changed his name due to his love for Tamil poet Mahakavi Bharathiar, " Annamalai noted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Development and Information Department secretary L Subramanian, DIPR director R Vaithinathan and Bharathidasan's grandchild K Ilamurugu and other officials paid floral tributes to Bharathidasan's portrait at Kamarajar Salai on Monday.

Bharathidasan's writings served as a catalyst for the growth of the self-respect movement in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Government of Puducherry union territory has adopted the song of invocation to Mother Tamil, written by Bharathidasan as the state anthem of Puducherry.