Stakeholders call for TN-specific scheme for homelessness

CHENNAI: Demanding to strengthen the existing intervention for homeless persons in Tamil Nadu, and particularly in Chennai, stakeholders have urged for a state-specific scheme for persons in homeless situations.

Stakeholders from the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), non-profits such as The Banyan, Don Bosco for Migrants, Pasumai Trust, civil society organisations like Disability Rights Alliance, Poovulagin Nanbargal, Vettiver Collective, social activists, and representatives of political parties have placed a set of recommendations to the State government, including reviving the State-level monitoring committee.

They have urged the government to evolve a state-specific scheme for persons in homeless situations as a dedicated programme. They also pointed out that the Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) is currently not supported under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), leaving a critical gap in funding and continuity.

Hence, in addition to reviving the State-level monitoring committee, they also suggested establishing recovery shelters, introducing climate-responsive measures, offering care and protection of children living on the streets, and institutionalising third-party audits and accessibility.

In the survey conducted by MSSW in Chennai, it had identified 13,529 persons to be homeless. There are approximately 50 operational shelters in the city. Of these, 13 function exclusively as special shelters for attendants of government hospitals. This leaves only 37 shelters, with a maximum capacity of 50 persons each, available for the city's homeless population, the survey has revealed.

Also, the statement released by the stakeholders pointed out that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been repurposing shelter buildings constructed under DAY-NULM funds for other purposes. “To date, at least 4 buildings have been diverted, undermining the intended use of these facilities. With women and the elderly depending significantly on these shelters, such buildings must be protected and not repurposed,” the statement urged.

Furthermore, it has been highlighted to the government that the NGOs operating shelters reveal the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the reporting dashboard calls for revision in consultation with all stakeholders.