Staff held for stealing gold earrings, coins from Triplicane shop

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old staff was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of gold earrings and five grams of gold coins from a jewellery store in Triplicane.

The store owner, A Munirudeen (50), had filed a police complaint after he checked the lockers and found the gold missing. Zam Bazaar Police who initiated investigations perused the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspect.

During a probe, the staff Mohammed Fazid (25), confessed to having stolen the jewels. He is a native of Tiruvarur district and has been working in the store for a year.

Police recovered the stolen earrings and gold coins from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.