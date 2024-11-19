Begin typing your search...

    Staff held for stealing gold earrings, coins from Triplicane shop

    The store owner, A Munirudeen (50), had filed a police complaint after he checked the lockers and found the gold missing.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2024 12:20 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-18 18:50:22  )
    Staff held for stealing gold earrings, coins from Triplicane shop
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 25-year-old staff was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of gold earrings and five grams of gold coins from a jewellery store in Triplicane.

    The store owner, A Munirudeen (50), had filed a police complaint after he checked the lockers and found the gold missing. Zam Bazaar Police who initiated investigations perused the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspect.

    During a probe, the staff Mohammed Fazid (25), confessed to having stolen the jewels. He is a native of Tiruvarur district and has been working in the store for a year.

    Police recovered the stolen earrings and gold coins from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Gold ornamentJewelleryTriplicane
    DTNEXT Bureau

