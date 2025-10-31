Staff appointment: TRB extends document submission date till Nov 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has extended the date for submitting the certificates till November 30 in the appointment of 2,708 permanent assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges.

Sources from TRB said that online registration for the recruitment of assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges has been extended till November 10 this year.

A senior official from the TRB said that since the online enrollment was high, there were several requests from the teaching aspirants to extend the date of uploading their documents, including experience certificates.

"Accordingly, the date for uploading the certificates of the candidates was extended to November 30," he added.

Stating that the edit option of the application will be available from November 11 to 13, he said all the applications will be thoroughly scrutinised by the TRB recruitment committee and will finalise the applicants, who will be fit for the exams.

"The tentative date of the exams will be on December 12," he said, adding that the interview dates will be announced after the results of the exams are declared.

The official also pointed out that the current vacancies are 2,630, the shortfall vacancies are three, vacancies to teach differently abled (hearing impaired) in Tamil and Computer Application subjects (special recruitment in Presidency College) are three.

"Therefore, a total of 2,708 assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges will be appointed as per the Higher Education Department order," he said.