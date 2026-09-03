SSTA expresses gratitude to CM Vijay for withdrawal of cases aganist teachers

CHENNAI: The State School Teachers' Association (SSTA) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to withdraw cases registered against teachers who participated in protests over the past five years and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
According to the association, the secondary-grade teachers appointed after 2009 have faced a prolonged financial strain due to disparities in basic pay. The association said the teachers, despite meeting several educational and recruitment qualifications, have been receiving a basic pay of around Rs 20,600 and have been demanding 'equal pay for equal work'.
The teachers had staged several rounds of protests during previous governments. In particular, a series of intensive protests was held across Chennai and across the state from December 2025 through January 31. The association said several cases were registered following police action during these protests.
Following this, the SSTA had appealed to the CM, the School Education Minister and senior officials of the School Education Department to withdraw the cases, provide equal pay for equal work to around 20,000 secondary-grade teachers, regularise the protest period as service and release withheld salaries. Hence, all cases filed in connection with non-violent protests during the last five years have now been withdrawn by the CM on Wednesday. Welcoming the move, the teachers expressed gratitude and said they are hopeful that CM Vijay will resolve their wage dispute and announce a favourable decision.