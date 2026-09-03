SSTA expresses gratitude to CM Vijay for withdrawal of cases aganist teachers

According to the association, the secondary-grade teachers appointed after 2009 have faced a prolonged financial strain due to disparities in basic pay. The association said the teachers, despite meeting several educational and recruitment qualifications, have been receiving a basic pay of around Rs 20,600 and have been demanding 'equal pay for equal work'.

The teachers had staged several rounds of protests during previous governments. In particular, a series of intensive protests was held across Chennai and across the state from December 2025 through January 31. The association said several cases were registered following police action during these protests.