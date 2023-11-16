SSLC, Class 11, 12 public exam time table released; Check deets

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday announced the schedule of public examination for SSLC, Class 11 and Class 12.

Minister Poyyamozhi addressing the media stated;

• The Class 10 public examination will start on March 3 and end on April 8, 2024.

• Class 11 public examination will start on March 4 and end on March 24, 2024.

• The Class 12 public examination will start on March 1 till March 22, 2024.

Exam Results:

• Class 10 Public Examination results will be published on May 10.

• Class 11 Public Examination results will be published on May 14.

• Class 12 Public Examination results will be published on May 6.

Class 10,11,12 Practical Exam Dates:

• Class 10 practical exam starts on February 23 to February 29.

• Class 11 practical exam starts on February 19 to February 24.

• Class 12 practical exam starts on February 12 to February 17.

Minister Poyyamozhi briefed the media on Tuesday that three different general test schedules had been prepared, guaranteeing that entrance exams such as JEE and CLAD would not be impacted.

Every year, the school education department creates the exam schedule in order to get SSLC, Class 11, and Class 12 pupils ready for the public exam.