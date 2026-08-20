SSI slapping case: Thanjavur youths arrested released on bail

The arrested youths Akash (26) and Ayyappan (27) were lodged in the Pudukkottai prison. On Wednesday, a petition seeking bail was taken up before the Thanjavur Sessions Court. The petition said that Akash, who was suffering from a concentration disorder after an accident, had behaved rudely and stated that he was undergoing treatment.

The Judge Kanimozhi, who heard the plea, ordered bail and asked the police to provide counselling to the duo. Based on the assurance by the SP E Sundaravathanam, they were released on bail.