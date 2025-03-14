SSI ends life by hanging in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A special sub-inspector (SSI) ended his life by hanging in Coimbatore on Wednesday night. Police said M Chokkalingam from Pudukkottai district was working as an SSI in the Anti-Terrorism Squad and was residing with his wife in Kovaipudur.

His two daughters were married and residing elsewhere with their families. On Wednesday night, around 11 pm, Chokkalingam left the house, informing his wife of going out on some official work.

He was then found hanging with the saree of his wife tied to a tree at VOC Grounds. A police team on patrol noticed the cop hanging dead around 1.30 am and sent his body to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

Police said the cop had attempted suicide before also, but was saved by his wife. An inquiry is under way to ascertain the reason for his extreme step. It is said that he was depressed over the last few days.