SRMIST holds workshop on hydrogen-based mobility

CHENNAI: With the increasing focussing on hydrogen-based solutions to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, India needs strong R&D capabilities and skilled engineers, said Dr Anand Lakshmanan, Senior Project Advisor, Centre of Excellence for Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR).

He was addressing the gathering at the two-day national workshop on H-Baja (Hydrogen BAJA) conducted by the Department of Automobile Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, in association with BAJA SAEINDIA.

He noted the major transformation that the automotive industry has undergone over the past two decades, with a strong shift toward electric and alternative fuel technologies. “To realise this potential, we need strong R&D capabilities and skilled engineers, and platforms like BAJA SAEINDIA, along with institutions such as CAAR, play a vital role in bridging academic research with industry-ready technologies,” Anand Lakshmanan said.

The workshop featured intensive and highly informative sessions centred on hCNG (hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas), a fuel gaining increasing relevance in the pursuit of sustainable mobility. Through expert-led discussions, participants got exposure to alternative fuel systems, safety considerations, integrated vehicle design approaches, and the technical expectations of the hBAJA category.

BAJA SAEINDIA is a student engineering platforms, that encourages young engineers to conceptualise, design, manufacture, and validate all-terrain vehicles by integrating academic learning with real-world engineering practice.

The two-day workshop is designed to strengthen students’ preparedness for the BAJA SAEINDIA 2026 Physical Round, scheduled for January 2026.

Dr Subramani Sellamani, General Manager, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI); S Balraj, chairman of the organising committee, BAJA SAEINDIA; Dr K Kamalakannan, Professor and Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, SRMIST, addressed the gathering, while industry experts from Greaves Cotton, Atul Auto, and RNTBCI offered industry perspectives on powertrain technologies, alternative fuels, system integration, and real-world engineering challenges.