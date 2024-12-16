Srivilliputhur temple entry row: False news, says Ilaiyaraaja; only priests allowed in sanctum sanctorum, officials clarify

CHENNAI: Popular music composer Ilaiyaraaja dismissed as rumours news in a section of the media on Monday centering around his visit to the renowned Andal temple in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur.

False news was being spread about something which had not happened at all, he said without going into details.

"I am not the one who compromises my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise," the Maestro said reacting to a section of media alleging he was denied entry into the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

A senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official said Ilaiyaraaja who had attended a concert on December 15, visited the temple in Virudhunagar.

During the visit, while engrossed in a conversation with Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar (Sri Vaishnavite religious guru), Ilaiyaraaja was about to enter the Artha Mandapam situated in front of the Garbhagriha, the official said.

Immediately, he was told that only the priests of that temple and Jeeyars were permitted to enter the Artha Mandapam where the temple's processional deities are kept.

"At once, Ilaiyaraja stopped right at the entrance to the Mandapam and offered his prayers. He was given full temple honours upon his arrival to the shrine," a HR & CE official told PTI.

Later, when an explanation was sought over the controversy on Ilaiyaraaja's visit, the HR and CE joint commissioner stated that just as he began to ascend the steps of the Artha Mandapam, the music composer was told that he could have darshan in front of the Mandapam.

"He agreed and had a darshan. As per the tradition followed at the temple, only the priests and 'madathipathis' were allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum," the joint commissioner said in a communication to the Virudhunagar district collector.

Seeking to put to rest the controversy over his visit, Ilaiyaraaja said in a post on the social media platform X, "Some people are spreading false rumours centered around me.

"I am not the one to compromise my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise. They are spreading news that did not happen (and portraying) as if it happened. Fans and the public should not believe these rumours," the composer said.

"Normally, only the priests of that particular temple who perform daily puja and abishekam alone are entitled to enter the Garbhagriha in Tamil Nadu temples. Devotees and even the Brahmins are not allowed to enter the temple's Garbhagriha," says V Subramanian, Secretary of Jankalyan, Chennai.