Ilaiyaraaja denied entry to sanctum sanctorum in Srivilliputhur Andal temple

CHENNAI: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was reportedly stopped from entering the sanctum sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Andal temple, according to Daily Thanthi.

The video is going viral on social media where Ilaiyaraaja was stopped by temple officials from entering the Artha Mandapam in front of the Andal temple's sanctum sanctorum.

The priests requested him to step outside citing temple protocols and he continued his prayers from outside and was honoured with garlands from the priests.

The composer, who had earlier attended a Divya Pasuram music concert at the temple, came to perform worship when this incident happened.

This has caused a lot of stir online, with netizens condemning the act and questioning the temple rules.