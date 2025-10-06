Begin typing your search...

    Sri Lankan pirates attack Tamil Nadu fishermen, loot valuables

    Following the incident, the fishermen returned to shore early this morning and lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam Coastal Security Group Police. Based on their complaint, the police have launched an investigation, said a Maalaimalar report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Oct 2025 1:49 PM IST
    Sri Lankan pirates attack Tamil Nadu fishermen, loot valuables
    X

     Fishermen have been admitted to the Orathur Government Medical College Hospital

    CHENNAI: Eight Sri Lankan pirates who arrived in two boats allegedly attacked a group of fishermen, assaulting them and looting valuables including a motor engine, GPS device, echo sounder, five mobile phones, and fishing nets.

    Following the incident, the fishermen returned to shore early this morning and lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam Coastal Security Group Police. Based on their complaint, the police have launched an investigation, said a Maalaimalar report.

    Meanwhile, five injured fishermen have been admitted to the Orathur Government Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

    TN fishermenCoastal Security Group
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X