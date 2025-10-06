Sri Lankan pirates attack Tamil Nadu fishermen, loot valuables

CHENNAI: Eight Sri Lankan pirates who arrived in two boats allegedly attacked a group of fishermen, assaulting them and looting valuables including a motor engine, GPS device, echo sounder, five mobile phones, and fishing nets.

Following the incident, the fishermen returned to shore early this morning and lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam Coastal Security Group Police. Based on their complaint, the police have launched an investigation, said a Maalaimalar report.

Meanwhile, five injured fishermen have been admitted to the Orathur Government Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.