Sri Lankan pirates attack, rob TN fishermen near Kodiakkarai

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 April 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: In a mid-sea attack, Sri Lankan pirates assaulted Tamil Nadu fishermen and looted goods worth Rs 50,000 near Kodiakkarai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, four fishermen from Pudupettai were injured and have been admitted to Vedaranyam Government Hospital.

    Further details awaited.

