Sri Lankan pirates attack, rob TN fishermen near Kodiakkarai
CHENNAI: In a mid-sea attack, Sri Lankan pirates assaulted Tamil Nadu fishermen and looted goods worth Rs 50,000 near Kodiakkarai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, four fishermen from Pudupettai were injured and have been admitted to Vedaranyam Government Hospital.
The Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group is investigating the incident.
Further details awaited.
